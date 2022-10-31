World Cup 2022: Michael Sheen inspires boy's Wales poem
A passionate speech made by a 12-year-old boy to inspire the Wales football team has been viewed by thousands and applauded by actor Michael Sheen.
Spurred on by Sheen's own speech to the team, Louis wrote of being "proud like thundering gigantic daffodils".
He performed the poem in his English class at Risca Community Comprehensive School, in Caerphilly county.
Louis was "flabbergasted" to hear Sheen had retweeted what the Hollywood star called a "brilliant, passionate" video.
The Year 7 pupils were learning about identity as part of the new curriculum in Wales and English teacher Ellie Johnston described Sheen's speech as encapsulating "what it means to be Welsh".
Tasked with penning something similar, the class were told what they wrote could be shared on the school's social media.
'Completely amazed'
"I'd remind them at the beginning of each lesson, 'Remember, Michael Sheen and Wales could be listening'," she said.
And it turned out that Sheen certainly was.
"We've been amazed. Completely amazed," she added.
Louis' dramatic use of language also included "the dragon of red blazing fury on our side", and impressed his teachers.
"It just came from the depths of my heart and soul," he said.
"Stuff just came into my mind and I was just like, "I want to do this, this is my work, I am proud to do this.
"I want to make the best speech ever, because Michael Sheen is going to see it. He is going to be proud of it! So I just kept going on with my work and I eventually made that".
His sudden fame has taken him by surprise.
"I was absolutely shocked. I didn't even suspect that Michael Sheen or anyone would retweet it, because I'm just a 12 year old boy".
And it's not just a retweet. Michael Sheen has given his critique too. "I would gladly be a thundering gigantic daffodil next to you Louis!" he wrote.
'A bit of a whirlwind'
The video has already been viewed more than 50,000 times.
Louis' mum, Rhiannon Lewis, 34, described the past few days as "a bit of a whirlwind".
"I've been working all weekend doing nights, so to come home and see all the social media has just been amazing."
"I've always said he's my miracle baby and he's going to go far in life and I've always encouraged and pushed him to do that, but I didn't expect this, this weekend. Not at all."
"We're excited for him and his future."
Louis has just a few more words of wisdom for the Wales squad, as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.
"I would say keep on trying. Don't give up. I'm just a 12-year-old boy. I tried my best and I'm here right now."