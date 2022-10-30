Port Talbot: Nazi graffiti won't intimidate us - art group
A group working to bring communities together will not be intimidated by racist graffiti, a member has said.
Swastikas, the words "Nazi zone" and a racial slur were painted on a mural in Port Talbot on Friday.
It was part of the Street Art Trail and had been been created by the ARTWalk community group to celebrate the town's Caribbean community.
Derek Davies said the group would keep showing the area's "real loving side".
Group member Mr Davies added: "We at ARTwalk Port Talbot will not be intimidated by people whose thoughtless intentions are to try and undermine the good work that groups like ourselves, have done in bringing local communities together.
"ARTwalk will continue to strive together as one community, regardless of colour or creed, to create beautiful murals that show the true real loving side of Port Talbot and its residents."
After the graffiti appeared on Friday, the group held an emergency meeting and quickly cleaned it up.
The racist graffiti also included the numbers 1488, a code used by neo-Nazis and white supremacists to broadcast hate speech in a covert manner and to show their alliance with others in their movement.
Jalisa Phoenix-Roberts, who lives in Port Talbot, said the graffiti had "shaken the general community" and caused "uproar".
Bennett Aaron, a Jewish comedian from the town who now lives in London, described it as "appalling".
He added: "How dare they vandalise such a lovely work of art with such vile comments.
"Social media seems to be giving these people a voice and allowing them to air their views and in some cases even actively encouraging it.
"It's lovely to see the Port Talbot community coming together in support and showing that these hate crimes are completely unacceptable."
Ch Supt Trudi Meyrick of South Wales Police described it as a "despicable hate crime that will not be tolerated" and said officers were investigating.
She added: "We will do everything we can to identify the people responsible for this graffiti."
Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock said: "The disgusting racists who defaced this lovely mural are the lowest of the low.
"It was inspiring to see how the community responded and that represents the true spirit of our community."