Gelligaer recycling site fire prompts smoke warning
Firefighters from five stations are tackling a large blaze at a recycling plant.
They were sent to Gelligaer Road, Gelligaer, Caerphilly county, following a callout at 08:20 BST.
Residents have been advised by the fire service to keep their windows and doors closed.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire, which was about 100m (328ft) in length, has been generating a large amount of smoke.
Crews from Aberbargoed, Treharris, Pontypridd, Abercynon and Caerphilly have been called to deal with the incident.
