World Cup 2022: Mark Drakeford to 'shine a light' on Qatar rights
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford will "promote inclusivity" and "respect for human rights" at the World Cup in Qatar, the Welsh government has said.
His decision to go to the tournament is in contrast to a boycott by UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Drakeford and other Welsh Labour ministers will travel ahead of Wales' first game on 21 November.
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, accused UK Labour of "hypocrisy" over its stance.
A UK Labour source told BBC Wales that there were differences between the UK party's stance and the role of Mr Drakeford as the leader of Wales.
"Mark Drakeford is the first minister of Wales, he is the official representative of Wales at the Qatar World Cup, the first they have qualified for in over 60 years.
"Mark will use the opportunity of his official status to shine a light on critical human rights matters and work with others to promote the values of inclusivity and respect for human and workers' rights."
Earlier this week, Sir Keir said on LBC that he would be boycotting the World Cup - even if England got to the final.
"I'd love to but I think that the human rights record is such that I wouldn't go and that'll be the position of the Labour Party."
He also told LBC that no "senior colleagues" would be travelling there.
In response, the Welsh government said it was "proud Wales will be competing at the World Cup".
'Raise the profile'
A spokesperson said Mr Drakeford would be going to boost Wales and also to help influence change in the country by adding a voice to "promote the values of inclusivity".
"We work hard to raise the profile of Wales and create trade and investment opportunities from our involvement in major events around the world.
"This World Cup has shone a light on the critical issue of human rights and we will add our voice to those of others and work together to promote the values of inclusivity and respect for human and workers' rights."
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who will also be at the tournament, has said the UK has "incredibly important partners in the Middle East".
Mr Cleverly was criticised after he said LGBT fans who go to Qatar - where same-sex activity is illegal - should show "a little bit of flex and compromise".
Mr Cleverly said: "These are Muslim countries, they have very different cultural starting point for us. I think it's important when you're a visitor to a country that you respect the culture of your host nation."
But within hours, the prime minister's official spokesman said LGBT fans should not be expected to "compromise who they are" at the tournament.
Labour called his remarks "shockingly tone-deaf".
'Grandstand'
Tory Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies said: "It's absolutely right that the first minister of Wales should attend the Qatar World Cup and give his support to the Welsh team.
"It's pure hypocrisy for Keir Starmer to grandstand on this issue from opposition when his colleagues in Wales are rightly going to show their support for the Welsh squad.
"I hope that the first minister will, with UK government ministers, withstand any pressure from the Labour leader to cancel their visit to the World Cup."
BBC Wales has asked to speak to Mr Drakeford about his Qatar plans.
In an event at the Senedd with Wales manager Rob Page, Mr Drakeford said: "As a Welsh government, we have very clear ambitions for the World Cup itself. Promoting Wales. Projecting our values. Ensuring the safety of Welsh citizens at the tournament."
'Real challenges'
"And then making sure that beyond the tournament itself there's that lasting legacy for Wales."
Mr Drakeford said there were "real challenges in hosting an event of this nature in Qatar and the fine balance that there is there for us to strike between maximising opportunities but also not stepping back from the need to assert our view of values in the world as well".
"The way we'd choose to live our life in Wales places a real emphasis on human rights, on the rights of people in the workplace, and on the rights of people to live their lives in the way they'd choose to do.
"And as well as an opportunity to promote Wales, the World Cup provides us with an obligation to make sure we do not stand away from the need to explain why we believe that those are values that ought to be recognised right across sport."