Cardiff: Dog covered in glass as rock smashes car window
- Published
A motorist has told of his shock after a rock was hurled from a bridge, smashing the car's rear window.
Carl Harris's alsatian Waldo, who was sitting in the rear of the Audi, was covered in shards of glass.
Mr Harris said the outcome could have been worse had he been driving fast and it had hit the front of his car.
South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to Thursday's rush hour incident near the Culverhouse Cross slip road in Cardiff.
Looking in his wing mirror before pulling over, Mr Harris spotted two or three teenagers running off.
"Initially I thought I had been hit," he said. "Then looking in my rear mirror, I could see damage to my rear windscreen.
"My dog was covered in shards of glass and I had to get him quickly onto the back seat.
"He was physically shaking from the trauma and remained unsettled into the night.
"The object, likely to have been a stone, must have hit the window, though it did not enter the car."
He had been walking Waldo in the Fforest Fawr woodland on the outskirts of the city before the attack.
South Wales Police said it was "incredibly dangerous" to throw objects at moving vehicles.
"Those caught behaving in such a reckless manner will be dealt with," a spokesman said.
"It is fortunate on this occasion no-one was seriously injured but significant damage has been caused to a vehicle."
The force appealed for witnesses to Thursday's incident on the A4232 at about 17:00 BST.