Halloween: Pig-headed butcher leads scares at Aberdare house
- Published
A family have spent the past six months transforming their home into a gory Halloween house.
A bloody, pig-headed butcher, chained skeletons and a horror film clown stand before the cobweb-covered house.
It is the work of a family-of-five, who have covered their home from the lawn to the roof with Halloween decorations.
Jamie Bazeley, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said: "We love Halloween and it's our favourite time of year and the kids love it."
"We have a big party on the weekend before Halloween so it's just great. I find Christmas a bit boring, and this is a lot more fun."
On the front garden there is an old fridge freezer full of old dolls' heads, arms, legs and fake blood while another doll with a blue face and blood-stained mouth sits in a toy electric chair.
There are even ghosts dangling in mid air and gigantic fake spiders climbing the walls of the house.
Jamie insists the idea is mainly down to wife, Tammy: "I've never been a Halloween fan. But my wife last year said, 'I want to go big for Halloween', so I made boards for the windows.
"She said 'you can't just do that', and it just continued and continued and there's even more this year."
He added: "I don't even like horror films. My wife loves them, but I can't watch them. The neighbours love it especially next door. No complaints yet."
Jamie and Tammy decorated the house for the first time last year and cars ended up queuing up on the street to take pictures.
"It's crazy how many people it attracts, there's always cars coming up the street and stopping and taking pictures. People just seem to really like it," he added.
"We make it all ourselves, so it's not expensive to do. I'm using an old fridge freezer, the haunted children's castle was given to us for free and we use old toys."
The scary decorations are also accompanied by chilling music playing from a small speaker.
However, Jamie and Tammy's seven-year-old daughter, Diamond, is not scared by it all and has nicknamed her favourite decoration, a blood-soaked butcher with a pig's head, as "Pigsly"
"I helped daddy make all of the castle and Pigsly - he's my favourite. I don't find it scary but my sister does.
"She's five years old but she was a bit scared of the clown but now she's used to it. I'm excited because on Halloween I think there'll be thousands here."
Her friends Amber and Evie said the house was "really scary but cool", adding that the pig was scariest part.
Cerys and Angela Lock, who took a detour from a day trip to see the house of horrors, said: "It is terrifying, it's hard to believe someone's got this kind of imagination.
"It's a bit scary. I've never seen anything like this for Halloween before."