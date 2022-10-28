Pride of Britain: King Charles praises RAF's Alex Anderson
- Published
A man with Asperger's syndrome, who was expelled from four schools due to his behaviour, has become one of the first people with the condition in the RAF.
Alex Anderson, 22, from Newport, was given a Prince's Trust young achiever award after he realised his dream.
King Charles called it "an inspirational story of triumph over adversity".
He was presented with the award by Hollywood star Idris Elba at the Pride of Britain Awards in London.
The logistic supplier had been labelled a naughty child for much of primary school days before he was diagnosed with Asperger's when he was nine.
He told BBC Radio Wales: "Before being diagnosed I was kicked out of four schools due to my behavioural issues.
"My mum really fought for me to get diagnosed and the help I need. I owe her a lot for that because it couldn't have been easy.
"From there I learnt how to cope with my Asperger's and the rest is history."
He described his difficult childhood before being diagnosed, adding: "All I want to do is to inspire people like me to go and do what they want to do regardless of what the odds might be.
"Being recognised by the King is massive and its recognition I thought I'd never receive due to the struggles I had when I was younger."
Organisations such as The Prince's Trust helped him and Alex went to military preparation college, where he learnt skills that enabled him to be named best cadet in the UK.
He said he had been "committed for a very long time", adding: "I knew going into the RAF was something I wanted to do from a young age."
King Charles said of Alex: "His is an inspirational story of triumph over adversity that shows how tenacity, courage and hard work can make even the most impossible dream come true.
"That he has done so in the face of so many obstacles is all the more commendable."