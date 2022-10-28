TB: Rhondda pub Welcome Inn linked to case as contacts sought
- Published
A case of tuberculosis has been identified in someone who went to a pub in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
About 70 close contacts have now been identified of the person who had been at The Welcome Inn in Tonypandy.
The have been invited for screening, with the risk to the public described as being low, and no outbreak declared.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council, Public Health Wales and the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board are investigating the bacterial infection case.
"There is nothing to suggest that the person contracted TB at the pub, rather it is thought that they have attended the pub when they unknowingly had the infection," a statement said.
Elizabeth Marchant, of Public Health Wales, said TB is difficult to transmit and requires "prolonged contact" with an infectious person, such as living in the same house, to become infected.
"I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low," she added.
"The screening being carried out in Tonypandy is a routine part of established infection control procedures, and people invited for screening have been identified as part of the investigations into this case of active TB."
Screening will take place at the pub, and she thanked staff for their help, adding that TB is "curable with a full course of treatment".