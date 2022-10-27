Pembrokeshire crash: Family tribute to couple who died
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" couple who died in a three-car crash.
Michael and Mary McDonald, aged 86 and 78 respectively, died at the scene of the collision on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands, Pembrokeshire, on Tuesday.
The crash involved a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini.
Three other people, including two children, were seriously injured.
In a statement, Mr and Mrs McDonald's family said they were "much-loved parents to seven children and had 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren".
"They were devout Catholics who were actively involved in the parish community in Tenby over the past 40 years. They will be sadly missed by all," they added.
Mr and Mrs McDonald were originally from Birmingham but had lived in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, since 1982.
The family thanked all emergency service personnel who assisted at the scene.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers are continuing to appeal for information and dashcam footage.