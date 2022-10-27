Swansea: 13 charged over Morriston Cemetery mass brawl
- Published
Thirteen people have been charged following "appalling" violence in a cemetery.
Armed officers and a police helicopter were called to Morriston Cemetery, in Swansea, at about 15:00 BST on 5 August.
Two people were seriously injured and 13 men have since been charged with violent disorder and being in possession of weapons.
All 13 are expected to appear before Swansea Crown Court next month.
Det Ch Insp Owens, of South Wales Police, said: "This was an absolutely appalling incident that would have terrified those in the cemetery in the middle of the day.
"The group, who are all known to each other, committed violent offences in the middle of the cemetery and were seen using weapons against each other.
"This kind of criminal behaviour won't be tolerated in our communities and anybody committing these acts will face the consequence of their actions."