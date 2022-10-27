World Cup: Wales fans driving to Qatar in electric car
- Published
A group of Welsh fans will set off for Qatar on Friday - but despite the early departure, not everyone is confident they will make it for Wales' first game in three weeks.
That is because they are travelling the 5,000 miles (8,000km) by electric car.
Even Gareth Bale - usually supremely confident with anything Welsh football-related - has his doubts.
But the group are confident they will be there to see him lead the team out against the USA on 21 November.
"We know most people think this is a mad plan - we've even had Gareth Bale himself sat in the car looking a bit doubtful about whether we can actually achieve this," said Nick Smith.
"But we're confident in the car and we're up for the challenge. We're driven by both a love for football and a passion for the positive change electric cars can bring for people and the planet.
"There will be bumps in the road for sure but we've got loads of support behind us and we can't wait to get to Qatar and join the other fans and support Wales in their first World Cup in 64 years."
He will set off from the Football Association of Wales' (FAW's) headquarters at the Vale Resort, Vale of Glamorgan, with former Cardiff City footballer Scott Young and fellow fans Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell.
Their carriage will be a solely electric vehicle they have nicknamed Morris and Mr Smith said he believed if Wales could get to the World Cup "against the odds" then "so can we".
The drivers will be collecting messages of support for Wales along the way, as well as stopping at football-themed landmarks, such as the UEFA headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
Mr Young, who played for Cardiff City from 1993 to 2004, said the idea came about from office chat between staff at Nathaniel Cars, and he thought they would be the first Welsh fans to set off for the tournament.
In total, the journey will take them through 19 countries, including France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and North Macedonia, before they reach Greece.
A ferry will then transport the car from Athens to Israel, before it passes through Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
They aim to arrive in Qatar on 18 November - a total of 22 days after setting off.
It will also be three days before Wales' crucial opening group match, a first World Cup appearance since 1958.
"In the northern part [of Europe] they're quite widespread [charging points], but after we travel down to Belgrade and North Macedonia, distances are a bit longer and it took a bit more planning," Mr Young said.
"But it should be fine. Then across to Israel, it gets a bit tougher, especially Saudi Arabia, where there's no electric charger infrastructure.
"We will have to charge from industrial units or at hotels. That's where the jeopardy becomes real."
FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said the trip represented "all that is good" about Wales, adding: "We will check in with the guys every day to ensure they are on the right road to Doha and that they have found a socket.
"We can't wait to meet them on the other side before we face the USA in our opener on 21 November."