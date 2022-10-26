Pembrokeshire: Two die, three badly injured in crash
- Published
A man and woman have died and three other people, including two children, have been seriously injured in a crash.
It involved a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini on the A4115 between Cross Hands and Templeton, Pembrokeshire, on Tuesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries."
Another adult and the two children were taken to hospital.
Five ambulances and two rapid response vehicles responded to the incident with an air ambulance crew.
The road was closed for more than eight hours before before being reopened in the early hours following an investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage following Tuesday's collision just before 17:30 BST.