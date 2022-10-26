Pembrokeshire: Two die, three badly injured in crash
A man and woman have died and three other people, including two children, have been seriously injured in a crash.
It involved a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini on the A4115 between Cross Hands and Templeton, Pembrokeshire, on Tuesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries".
Another adult and the two children were taken to hospital.
The road was closed for more than eight hours following the collision, at about 17:30 BST, and was reopened by 01:45 BST on Wednesday.
Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage.