Strikes: How likely are teachers in Wales to take action?
Teachers in Wales and other parts of the UK are being balloted on industrial action after being offered below-inflation pay rises.
It could lead to strikes in the new year after unions rejected a 5% pay offer from the Welsh government.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said the unions' demands were reasonable but a bigger increase was unaffordable.
The two biggest teaching unions start sending ballots to members this week, with others due to follow suit.
How much are teachers being offered?
In July, the Welsh government accepted the recommendations of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body, which said teachers should get a 5% pay rise this year with the possibility of a further 3.5% uplift next year.
It would mean starting salaries for new teachers would rise to £28,866, before rising to a minimum of £30,000 next year.
Teachers' pay depends on their experience and any extra responsibilities they take on - salaries for more experienced classroom teachers would rise to £44,450.
Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies' Luke Sibieta suggested it amounted to a 3% pay cut after inflation and a 10% reduction since 2010.
Why are they unhappy?
Helen Johns, a teacher and union rep from Rhondda Cynon Taf, said their pay had dropped in value for the past 12 years.
Using another measure of inflation, she said the actual drop in real terms was closer to 20%.
"I feel very strongly that enough is enough," she said.
"The system wouldn't run if there wasn't goodwill from teachers…. and I think our goodwill has been taken advantage of.
"Youngsters aren't coming into the profession.
"If we don't stand up now I think we're selling teachers in the future down the river".
Andrea Jones, a secondary school teacher from Abercrave, Powys, said she knew of several teachers who had recently left to take up jobs with less stress but more pay.
She said filling up the car with fuel to get to work had also become a "huge issue".
"Very few teachers live on the doorstep, most travel a significant way to get into work", she said.
"We have people who are bringing in breakfasts for children, we have people who are bringing in clothes and they simply can't afford it.
"But they are trying to do the best for the people in their care."
With inflation currently running at 10% NASUWT, which represents Helen and Andrea, said the 5% pay offer would lead to "more financial misery for hardworking teachers".
The National Education Union, also due to start balloting this week, said members were "reluctant to strike" but had been "undervalued for too long".
School leaders represented by the National Association of Headteachers will also be asked whether they want to take industrial action for the first time in their history.
They said the system was at breaking point because of the big reforms to education such as the new curriculum, combined with problems in recruiting and keeping staff and underfunding of schools.
What could it mean for pupils?
Most unions are balloting members on the possibility of strike action as well as industrial action short of a strike which could mean sticking to contracted duties only.
They said striking would be a last resort. The last large scale strike action was in 2008.
Lowri Lewis Williams, a secondary school teacher in Denbighshire, said she feels guilty at the prospect of striking, knowing pupils had "lost so much education over the past two years".
But she said: "In order to safeguard jobs and the future of teaching, I think we will have to strike."
Parent Andrew Couvret, from Cardiff, said he hoped the pay dispute was resolved soon.
"My daughter's 13 and with all the time they've had off with Covid I don't think it's the best time to be doing it."
He said he appreciated the rising cost of living was having an impact "but I don't think it's in the best interests of the children".
The importance of teachers should be recognised, according to Amy Owen, also from Cardiff.
"In order for them to do their job properly and feel valued they need to be paid properly."
What does the Welsh government say?
The education minister wrote to unions saying expecting pay to rise with inflation was "perfectly reasonable" but impossible without a big increase in the Welsh government budget.
"It is a disgrace the UK government has left us in such an impossible position," Mr Miles wrote.
In response, the Treasury said responsibility for funding public services was devolved.
"We have provided the Welsh government with a record £18bn per year for the next three years - the highest spending review settlement since devolution," a spokesman said.
Who pays?
Unions insist any pay offer should be fully-funded by government and not come out of individual school budgets.
It is not clear to what extent funding the pay offer will fall directly on schools rather than councils.
Mr Sibieta said "school finances will be extremely tight" with extra costs for pay on top of higher energy and food prices.