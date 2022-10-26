Bury Port: Man charged with Peter Ormerod's manslaughter
A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a retired teacher.
Peter Ormerod, 75, died days after suffering serious injuries following an alleged assault in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, in September.
Hywel David Williams, 39, from Cardiff, was granted bail during a hearing at Swansea Crown Court.
A trial date has been set for next July.
Mr Ormerod's family previously said he was a "very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend".