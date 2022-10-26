Some reservoir levels still dropping, Welsh Water warns
A hosepipe ban imposed on parts of Wales has been lifted - but Welsh Water warned some reservoir levels are "continuing to drop".
They called on customers to avoid wasting water so its 91 reservoirs had a chance to refill.
It has been one of the warmest summers on record and the driest year since 1976.
A two month hosepipe ban covered parts of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire served by Llys-y-Fran Reservoir.
It was introduced on 19 August to customers served by the reservoir, near Haverfordwest, after it "fell into drought".
"We are not out of the woods yet," said Ian Christie, managing director of Welsh Water's Water Services.
"Over the past six months, Wales has had one of the longest and driest periods on record and in September only saw 50% of the long term average rainfall," he said.
"Our reservoir levels in some areas - particularly south east Wales - are far lower than they would normally be at this time of year.
"The forecast for a drier than average autumn, with only limited rain expected in the immediate future is a concern."
Mr Christie added: "While we always ask customers not to waste water, we're encouraging all customers to only use what they need over the autumn and winter to help ensure our reservoirs refill as quickly as possible and that there is sufficient water for all our customers next summer."