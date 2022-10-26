Corwen: A5 blocked as lorry carrying 6,400 chickens overturns
A lorry carrying thousands of chickens has overturned, blocking a busy road.
About 6,400 birds need to be removed from the vehicle before it can put back on its wheels, according to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The A5 at Druid, near Corwen, Denbighshire, has been shut since about 06:00 BST, affecting a section of the road between the A494 Druid traffic lights to the Goat Inn at Maerdy.
North Wales Police said the road was expected to be closed for some time.
