Anglesey: Britannia Bridge access warning due to strong winds
- Published
Strong winds could restrict the use of the only bridge linking Anglesey to the mainland on Wednesday and Friday.
The Menai Bridge was closed on Friday amid safety concerns, leaving the Britannia Bridge as the only useable bridge to and from the island.
Traffic Wales warned restrictions could be imposed on motorcycles, caravans and bicycles due to the weather.
They could happen between 05:00 BST and 21:00 BST on Wednesday and between 06:00 BST and 09:00 BST on Friday.
The Britannia Bridge has previously had to close during periods of high winds.
On Tuesday a Welsh minister said restrictions on the bridge were a "rare event".
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters MS, said it "generally happens for a matter of hours".
He also said the Menai Bridge was "unlikely" to reopen within weeks.
Mr Waters said Menai Bridge would reopen in "early 2023" if work was required to strengthen the 200-year-old structure.
An initial review of the findings that led to the bridge's closure could take up to a fortnight.
Traffic Wales said restrictions were imposed on the Britannia Bridge if the weather forecast indicated winds over 40mph (64 km/hr).
And it advised road users to follow Traffic Wales for up to date information.