Will every child in Wales get a free week-long school trip?
- Published
All schoolchildren in Wales should have a week in an outdoor education centre paid for by the Welsh government, a Member of the Senedd has said.
North Wales Conservative MS Sam Rowlands wants it to be a legal requirement and said it would cost about £13m a year.
He said it would be a "real benefit for children" in both education and health.
But there is also a call for the money to be additional funding on top of what is already provided.
The plan will be discussed in the Senedd on Wednesday, and if it is backed by members, he would proceed with a year of research and consultation to draw up the Outdoor Education (Wales) Bill.
It would then have to pass through the legislative process at the Senedd.
Mr Rowlands wants "a statutory duty on local authorities to ensure that Wales' young people have the opportunity to participate in a week-long residential outdoor education visit at some point during their school career".
'Unfair postcode lottery'
He said children living in better off areas of Wales were twice as likely to take part in such visits than those from more deprived areas, and making the trips available to all would improve physical and mental health.
In a summary of the proposed Bill, he said: "There is no way that this unfair postcode lottery can continue. Our aspiration must be for all schools across Wales to enable their learners to reach their potential.
"It isn't right that that young people from less affluent areas miss out."
Under the proposal, government funding would be allocated for councils to pay for the trips.
Mr Rowlands admitted it was "definitely a challenge at the moment in terms of public spend," but said he was "really clear that actually there's real benefit for children in terms of education, in their health, which could actually make such a difference in the long term".
The explanatory memorandum to be debated on Wednesday estimates that week-long residential stays vary from £290-£400 per pupil.
Trips see children performing a range of activities, including kayaking, rock climbing, and other outdoor challenges.
Graham French, of Bangor University's school of educational sciences, agreed the courses are "not cheap," but said they should be viewed as a essential part of the curriculum, and not "an enrichment that's a nice to have".
He added: "Over the last two or three years the Welsh government has funded some research that I've been leading on the health and welfare benefits of outdoor education residentials - through the pandemic and since the lockdown, and then more recently across Wales.
"We see that children are able to socialise, they're able to talk and work together… outdoor education puts them in challenging situations, it puts them in new situations but helps them to develop those social interaction skills.
"If you look at some of the long-term health data, if we can engage children in outdoor activities, making them fit and physically active, this is going to put less strain on the NHS when they grow up in 10 or 15 years time.
'Real life learning'
"We're also looking at the mental health benefits that will put less stress on child and adolescent mental health services in local authorities in the near future, when these children are teenagers and dealing with exam stress and such like."
Gareth Davies, manager of the Arete outdoor centre in Llanrug, Gwynedd, said the challenges faced by children on outdoor courses would "put them in good stead for the future".
He added: "This is real life learning going on, the perseverance and resilience and the positive mindset that pupils need to complete these challenges will apply for all life's problems in the future, in all the challenges they'll come across."
He said the centre often saw pupils "whose families can afford for them to come away," adding: "It upsets me that we have some schools that can't afford to come along, no matter how much we try to make it cheaper for them."
Dr Marlene Davies, an associate of the University of South Wales, said the idea could be "fantastic for the children".
But she said if the proposal was eventually to become law, extra funding would have to be provided to councils by the Welsh government, especially with local authorities concerned about finances in the coming years.
She added: "Providing the Welsh government is prepared to fund it separately from their current funding of local authorities, that's great - children will benefit, even the outdoor pursuit centres will benefit in terms of income for them.
"But if the local authorities have to fund it themselves this is not going to be on their priority list, especially with cutbacks."