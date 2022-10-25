Cowbridge roundabout where biker died dangerous - coroner
- Published
A roundabout junction where a motorcyclist died seems to be dangerous and could lead to more deaths if it is not made safer, a coroner has warned.
An inquest on Matthew Rouch, 41, found he probably approached the new junction near Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, too quickly.
But the coroner said drivers need to be made more aware of the A48 Forage roundabout to prevent future deaths.
Vale of Glamorgan council has been asked to comment.
Mr Rouch, from Penarth, died after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle on 29 September 2021.
It happened on the A48 between the A4222 and the B4268.
"Despite braking in reaction and trying to steer, he lost control of his motorbike and collided with the roundabout," said assistant coroner for south Wales central, Rachel Knight.
His family described him as an "amazing man" and a "loving father, son and brother".
Ms Knight published a prevention of future deaths report after evidence in the inquest "revealed matters giving rise to concern".
It found Mr Rouch had been riding on a "stretch of the road with a relatively new junction".
"The A48 Forage roundabout junction seems to be dangerous," the report said.
"Unless changes are made to make all road users more aware of this junction and to slow down drivers approaching it from every direction," it added, "more deaths may occur".
Ms Knight also said: "In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths".
The report was sent to the Vale of Glamorgan council.
According to the coroner, it has until 20 December to send a response setting out what actions it is proposing to take with a timetable for when each will happen.
Another motorcyclist, Robert John Evans, 72, from Whitchurch, Cardiff, died in an accident at the same roundabout in August 2020.