Bridgend crash: Lucy John's bike snapped in crash - inquest
- Published
A triathlete's bicycle was snapped in half in a fatal crash with a car, an inquest has been told.
Lucy John, 35, died while she was on a training ride on 16 October on the A48 near Laleston, Bridgend.
She suffered spine and pelvis fractures and a post-mortem examination found her death was caused by blunt force trauma.
South Wales Police said a black Honda Civic was involved and officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
"I am led to suspect that the death could have been unnatural and police are looking into this," said assistant coroner for south Wales central, Rachel Knight.
She expressed her condolences to Lucy's family, who described the mum and triathlete as a "giant shining beacon of energy".
"Lucy was an enormously loved mum, wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter," they added.
Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard the impact of the crash caused her bike to snap in half.
CrossFit Penybont, the gym where Ms John was a member, said her death would leave a "permanent hole".
"I hope through the overwhelming sadness this news brings that we hold tight the memories of Lucy and carry them with us through every workout," said Alex Evans.
Penybont Triathlon Club posted: "Lucy had all the qualities you could ever hope to have. She was fiercely determined, enthusiastic and was dedicated to every aspect of her life. Family, work, friends, coaching and training.
Tondu Wheelers said she was an "incredible athlete" and a "beautiful soul" as well as an inspiration to all women in the club.
The inquest was adjourned for four months while police investigate.