Tonypandy: Three 11-year-olds arrested over house fires
- Published
Three 11-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after two empty homes were set alight.
South Wales Police officers were called at about 19:00 BST on Sunday after reports of fires at two new-build homes on Gilmour Street, Tonypandy.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Tonypandy, Treorchy and Pontypridd to the blaze.
The fire was extinguished and the boys have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.