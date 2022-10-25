River Wye: Man in hospital after being pulled from river
A man has been pulled from a river and taken to hospital after an "extensive" night-time search by rescue teams.
Police and Coastguard helicopters joined a specialist boat team to search the River Wye at Redbrook, near Monmouth, with thermal imaging cameras
South Wales Fire Service said it was alerted to a man in the water on Monday just after 19:00 BST.
Crews in a boat pulled the man from the river and paramedics treated him at the scene before being taken to hospital.