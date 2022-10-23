Swansea: Man charged with murder of woman named as Angie White
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 45-year old woman in Swansea.
Angie White, was found dead when police were called to a property on Idris Terrace, in Plasmarl, Swansea at 06:00 BST on Saturday.
Daniel White, 35, from Plasmarl, has been charged with murder and is in custody.
Ms White's family said they were "deeply saddened" and asked for privacy while they grieve.
South Wales Police said they were not looking for anyone else but are appealing for information.
Officers said the family were being supported by specialist officers.