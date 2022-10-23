Pembrokeshire: Oakwood closed after accident on ride
- Published
Oakwood Theme Park has been closed following an accident on a ride.
The emergency services were called to the Pembrokeshire park on Sunday afternoon.
Wales Air Ambulance was seen taking a patient from the scene. One woman who contacted BBC Wales said the incident was "serious" and happened on the park's Treetops ride, which her family had been on.
The Health and Safety Executive confirmed it had been informed.
It said it was making inquiries with Dyfed Powys Police.