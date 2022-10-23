Mo Pleasure: Aberystwyth man charged with racial assault
A 25-year-old man has been charged with the racially aggravated assault of a leading American musician in a Welsh seaside town.
Hefin Parker from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, has also been charged with a second offence of assaulting Morris Pleasure, known as Mo, a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Aberystwyth on 3 April.
The defendant is due to appear before magistrates in the town on Wednesday.