Menai Bridge: Immediate closure for Anglesey crossing
One of the two bridges linking Anglesey with the north Wales mainland has shut suddenly and at short notice after engineers identified "serious risks".
Menai Bridge was shut at 14:00 BST on Friday on the orders of the Welsh government, which made the announcement five minutes after it closed.
Strengthening work to ensure its "safety and integrity" means it might remain shut until early next year.
Traffic is being diverted to the nearby Britannia Bridge.
It is as yet unclear how long the bridge will remain closed for but, if required, officials said hanger strengthening works could take up to 16 weeks.
Structural engineers recommended that the bridge close to all traffic, including pedestrian and cyclists, to allow essential maintenance work.
The Welsh government instructed its roads agency Traffic Wales to implement the closure.
The announcement was made following recent testing of the bridge's existing hangers.
As part of UK Highways A55 ongoing maintenance of the bridge, it was identified that further testing would need to be carried out, alongside the replacement of some of the hangers.
The Welsh government said "serious risks" have been identified and these findings are currently being reviewed which could take up to two weeks.
It added that available options to reopen the bridge as soon as possible are being actively assessed.
In addition, further strategies to increase resilience on the Britannia Bridge are being worked on, to reduce the risk of both bridges being closed.
'Unavoidable' situation
A spokesperson for UK Highways A55 said: "While this issue will cause disruption, we must act in the interest of public safety. We are currently peer reviewing the findings that led to the recommendation of closure and assessing all available options to reopen the bridge as soon as possible."
Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters added: "This urgent work is being carried out for public safety, unfortunately it is unavoidable, but we are fully aware of the implication this will have for people in the local area.
"We are working closely with UK Highways to ensure this work is carried out safely and as quickly as possible with minimal disruption to the local community."