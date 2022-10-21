Newport: Man caught on CCTV kicking cat against wall
CCTV has shown the moment a passer-by kicked a cat into a wall.
Tinker, 19 and blind in one eye, was sitting on the pavement when the man moved across the road to launch what her owner called a disgusting assault.
As he and his companion walked off the video shows the cat running away.
Valerie Young, 72, said she was in tears when she spoke to Gwent Police about the attack outside her home in Newport. Both police and the RSPCA have appealed for information.
The retired cleaner said Tinker would not have seen the man approaching because of her sight problems.
"He put his foot underneath her and and lifted her and slung her," she said.
"There is a steel grid that goes to a basement and when she came down she caught her foot in it.
"I shouted at them, 'I saw what you did' but they didn't say anything.
"I just think it is absolutely disgusting, I can't understand why a person would do that. She was just lying there minding her own business."
It happened outside her home at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday.
"People say it's just a cat but she is not just a cat to me," she said.
Her son, Christian Parsons-Young, 46, said: "If she had broken anything she would have been in agony, the vet has said to keep an eye on her.
"It made my stomach turn: the sound of the thud of him kicking Tinker when she was just sat there doing nothing."
"I don't know why anyone would do that. If it was a rottweiler attacking his leg I could understand, but it's a 19-year-old cat minding its own business."
Gwent Police said it passed the matter on to the RSPCA.
The RSPCA said: "This is very upsetting footage and we hope this cat is ok".