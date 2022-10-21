Simon Draper guilty of St Clears police officer death crash
- Published
A van driver who killed an off-duty police officer in a crash has been found guilty of causing the cyclist's "senseless" death by dangerous driving.
Simon Draper, 42, of St Clears, Carmarthenshire, was using his phone in the moments before hitting Sgt Lynwen Thomas, 37.
She died at the scene on 25 February 2021 after being hit by Draper's white Ford Transit on the A40.
Draper's actions have been described as "arrogant and selfish" by colleagues.
The victim's family were in tears as the jury delivered its verdict.
In a statement, they said it had been a "long and painful 20 months" but they had "finally seen justice been served on the person responsible for taking her away from them".
Draper has been released on bail and will be sentenced at a later date, to be confirmed.
He admitted causing death by careless driving, but denied the more serious charge.
He was driving towards Carmarthen after dropping off his two daughters at their home and then continuing his journey with his 13-month-old son in the back seat.
Forensic analysis of Draper's phone showed FaceTime, WhatsApp, Apple Music, Instagram and Facebook Messenger were all used in the moments before Ms Thomas was hit.
A timeline of usage presented to Nightingale Court at Swansea Civic Centre showed the switching between apps, which experts said would have required deliberate contact with the device.
Draper claimed he had given his phone to his baby son because the lights soothed him.
He said the baby continued to be "cantankerous" and he turned "for a split second" to pass him a dummy, and it was then the crash happened.
However, the court heard from expert witnesses who said: "A 13-month-old child does not have the manual dexterity or mental ability to operate the phone in the way it was being used in this case ."
PC Carlo Vaquerizo, a forensic collision investigator with Dyfed-Powys Police who attended the scene, also provided evidence that Draper would have "9.28 seconds in order to identify the peddle cyclist".
'Senseless and unnecessary devastation'
Following the verdict, lead investigator Sgt Sara John said: "Yet again, we see the utter senseless and unnecessary devastation caused by using a mobile phone whilst driving.
"Lynwen was less than 10 minutes away from home when Draper, who was persistently using his iPhone at the wheel, collided with her whilst she was cycling along the A40."
She continued: "Lynwen was a respected colleague and a loving mother, daughter, sister and partner who was taken far too soon due to the arrogant and selfish actions of the defendant which have left a young child without their mother.
"Lynwen's family have welcomed today's verdict but now wish to have their privacy respected."