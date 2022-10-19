World Cup 2022: Wales fans' joy and fears ahead of Qatar
In one month Wales will return to the biggest stage in world football for the first time in 64 years.
They will be one of 32 teams competing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first to be held in the Middle East.
Controversary has surrounded the tournament since the bid was won in 2010, and a number of issues in the game have been raised.
While many fans are excited, others have decided not to go due to moral reasons or the cost.
Kevin Davies, from Caerphilly, followed Wales on every away trip since 2006, but made the decision to go to Qatar on ethical grounds.
"I'm not comfortable going because of the corruption and regime around it," he said.
"Money talked when Qatar won the bid, I'll be watching the games but I'm not excited about it.
"I almost want it to be a failure, but I don't want the fans to be disappointed," said Mr Davies.
"I'm really torn. Wales doing well at this World Cup won't be as sweet as what we did in France in the Euros.
"Same sex marriages, the way women are treated the number of migrants who got killed building the stadium. I just don't agree with it.
"There'll be no legacy. It's clearly just gone to the country who paid the most money.
"I'm not critical of fans going that's their choice as it might never happen again."
Not all fans have been put off by the host nation. Thousands are still expected to make their way to watch Wales.
"Four weeks and we're off. We can't believe it," said Sharon Parker from Merthyr Tydfil.
She has followed Wales for 30 years and was in France to see the national team exceed all expectations at the Euros in 2016 when they reached the semi-finals.
Mrs Parker described the Euros as the "trip of a lifetime".
She believes Qatar could be as good, but is concerned about how much it will cost.
"I'd probably say we have already spent £13,000 for the two of us and we haven't left the house yet.
"So that includes match tickets, accommodation and flights but no evening meals or beers or drinks included."
She said they are likely to spend about £15,000 in total. Her husband Rob added that by the time Wales qualified, almost all hotels were full.
"Some hotels were quoting £25,000 for a 10-night stay just for room only," said Mr Parker.
"We stayed patient and we found a hotel in Doha. We'll fly out on the weekend ahead of the first match and fly back after the England game.
"It hasn't happened for 64 years, is it going to happen again in our lifetime? For us not going wasn't an option.
"To wear the Wales jerseys with the dragon badge on our chest in the Middle East in a World Cup and see Gareth Bale lead out the team is worth every penny."
Paul Corkrey from Football Supporters' Association Cymru said it was "sad" some fans could not afford or chose not to attend the World Cup.
He said announcements in recent weeks suggested a relaxation of the rules in Qatar, but thinks fans still need more clarification about what will happen if they "fall foul of Qatari law".
The legal drinking age in Qatar is 21 and alcohol is available only in specific licensed premises.
Beer will be available outside stadiums, but could cost £15 a drink.
Outside grounds there will be official fan zones. The main one will be along the seafront Corniche, where alcohol will be served from 18:30 to 01:00.
'Reasonable in Cardiff but not Qatar'
"We are hearing from the supreme committee, people will be put into holding areas until they sober up and then taken back to their accommodation," said Mr Corkrey.
"So, they are not going to be draconian about it and locking people up and putting them in jail for having too much to drink."
He added that it had been indicated people will be able to hold hands in public and wear rainbow hats, but also need to be respectful.
"But then on official lines it says that is illegal. So, we need clarity on this," he added.
"It's a bit of a worry at the moment because the country is so far away, we need to be prepared.
"Some of the laws they could fall foul of will be quite reasonable in Cardiff but not in Qatar."