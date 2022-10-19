Drakeford: Is it OK for politicians to get angry?
- Published
Footage of Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford was shared around the world on Tuesday, after he lost his temper in the Senedd.
Mr Drakeford raised his voice, accusing Andrew RT Davies' Conservative party of making a mess of the economy.
In the exchange, Mr Davies was calling for action on poor ambulance performances.
The images caught people's attention - but is it a good thing to see politicians lose their temper?
Grace Nichols likes to see the passion. She is a student at Cardiff University, from Chepstow.
She said: "Politicians should show emotion, I feel more engaged when they do, they're more relatable.
"Politics can be difficult to engage with when you don't have prior knowledge, so showing emotion is good because I can relate to it."
The 22-year-old said the fact they were discussing ambulance waiting times was the important point, not that Mr Drakeford lost his temper.
She added: "The fact him getting angry made the news wasn't the important point, it was what they were talking about."
Kate Brock is a hairdresser from Barry and said: "We're all human and we all need to show our emotions.
"We all get passionate about things so we have to show it."
The 22-year-old also said the topic of debate was close to her heart.
She said her grandad waited 14 hours for an ambulance in 2020, and another seven hours last year.
In his questions for the First Minister, Mr Davies raised two examples of long waits, including a story from Walesonline of a man who was stuck on a floor waiting for 15 hours.
Maggie Gannon, from Cathays in Cardiff, also thinks showing emotion is a good thing for politicians.
"It makes it seem like they are real people, not robots", she said.
"The downside is that there's a professional element - it depends on how far showing emotion goes."
She added she felt Mark Drakeford's response to the Welsh Conservative leader was relevant, and showed the wider context about the issue.
Ash Lawrence, from Pontcanna, said politicians showing emotion is good, but only when it's appropriate.
He said: "The problem is, Mark Drakeford has questions to answer, but with the Tories in dismay he may think RT Davies should take responsibility, rather than placing the blame.
"Its difficult because the whole debate around Ambulance wait times becomes second.
"I don't think people waiting for ambulances care about whether Mark Drakeford is losing his temper in the Senedd."
Rosalynd Smith and Brenda Cross are both from Cardiff, and spoke of the pressure they felt Mark Drakeford is under.
Brenda Cross said: "I think he over-reacted, it was a perfectly reasonable question.
"Perhaps he is under pressure and was particularly over-sensitive.
"He showed his human side."
Rosalyn Smith said: "When I first saw the video, I laughed.
"He's under a lot of pressure, so he might be losing it over other things.
"He's usually a bit boring!"
Manon Jones, from Carmarthen, said politicians showing emotion shows they care.
"Showing emotion actually shows they care and shows the importance of their job.
"It's not just a job, but a responsibility."