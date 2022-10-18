Brynamman: Woman burned by exploding hot water bottle
- Published
A woman whose hot water bottle exploded on her has been left so traumatised she's too scared to pour a kettle.
Helen Powell was trying to ease her back pain when it burst, scalding her bottom and legs.
The accident happened last April when the 45-year-old put the hot water bottle on her leg and the rubber perished.
As boiling water covered her she was left screaming in agony.
Ms Powell said: "The skin was off the back of my legs and my bottom. It was horrendous. I will never forget it for the rest of my life."
The 45-year-old, from Brynamman, Carmarthenshire, made the mistake of putting boiling water in the device.
She said: "People will tell you that unless you boil the water you can't feel the heat - no matter how many times the doctors tell you that you shouldn't be."
Ms Powell was rushed to Morriston Hospital by her daughter.
She was in the back of the vehicle "face down, screaming all the way".
Ms Powell said: "I just remember being in a room in the intensive care unit and don't remember much else, just the pain.
"It's not just a little burn, it's horrendous. I couldn't walk properly for a while, because of the nerve damage in my legs, and had to use a Zimmer frame."
The accident resulted in severe scarring.
"All inside my legs, my buttocks and the back of my calves," Ms Powell said.
"And it may never go away. If I wear shorts it's very visible. Horrible, crumpled, crusty and dry. That upsets me too, but it could have been my face."
Ms Powell said she has been left traumatised by what happened. I can't have a bath, I'm too scared. I have to have a lukewarm shower. If I'm boiling potatoes or veg I can't drain them. My daughter has to do all that. I won't pour a kettle.
'I'd rather put a dressing gown on and a blanket'
"People don't think about these things. The fear of a boiling kettle - I couldn't drink coffee or a cup of tea for nearly three months because of the fear. That's how it has affected me."
Ms Powell has pledged never to use a hot water bottle again and is urging others to take care.
She said: "I understand why they are using them because it's expensive to put the heating on right now. But I'd rather put a dressing gown on and a blanket."
Morriston Hospital's burns and plastic surgery centre is bracing for an increase in hot water bottle accidents as people look for alternatives to putting the heating on.
An occupational therapist at the centre, Janine Evans: "People are filling them with boiling water, which they shouldn't be doing.
"We get patients who sustain a boiling water scald to their hand, as when filling it they miss the bottle and pour the hot water over their hand."
People were also not checking whether rubber was perished.
Ms Evans said: "Then the hot water either leaks out slowly, or in some cases it explodes."
Staff nurse John Davies said the burns centre saw 20-30 patients with scalds from hot water bottles every year.
He said: "Even superficial burns, such as scalds, are very, very painful because the nerve endings are still exposed."
He expected the cost-of-living crisis would spur people on to using hot water bottles.
"They are safe to use if you look after them and learn how to fill and store them correctly," Mr Davies said.