Bangladesh deaths: Fourth Cardiff family member dies
- Published
A woman whose husband and two children were killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has died.
Husnara Begum, from Grangetown, Cardiff, died in hospital in Dhaka, nearly three months after the incident.
Her husband, Rafiqul Islam, 51, died along with son, Rafiqul, 16, shortly after they were found unconscious at a flat in Sylhet on 26 July.
Their daughter, Samira Islam, 20, died around a week later.
Their other son, Sadiqul Islam, 24, also required hospital treatment but was discharged shortly afterwards.
The family had travelled to Bangladesh to visit family and had planned on staying for two months.
Police had initially opened a murder investigation, but subsequently suggested the deaths had been caused by a faulty generator.