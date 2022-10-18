Layton Maxwell: Ex-Cardiff and Swansea footballer jailed
- Published
An ex-professional footballer turned cocaine dealer has been jailed for eight years.
Midfielder Layton Maxwell, who played for Cardiff City and Swansea City, allowed a multi-million pound drugs gang to store supplies at his Cardiff home.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how Maxwell, now 43, was paid £500 a month to be a "courier" for gang bosses.
He was one of eight defendants jailed for a combined 80 years.
More gang members are yet to be sentenced.
Maxwell, who was born in St Asaph, Denbighshire, was just 19 when he scored on his Liverpool debut at Anfield in 1999, only to be released by the club in 2001.
After roughly a year without first-team action the Welsh winger was loaned to Stockport County for a season before moving to Cardiff City and then Swansea.
However, the Wales under-21 international never saw his career fully take off, and he joined a cocaine crime gang as he slipped down the leagues.
On leaving Swansea City, Maxwell dropped through the divisions before seeing out his career in the League of Wales, including spells at Bangor City and Caernarfon.
After retiring from football, Maxwell became an engineer with Vodafone and also took charge of Cardiff Draconians in Welsh football's third tier but stepped down in December due to increased work commitments.
He was arrested as part of a UK-wide investigation into organised crime, Operation Venetic, which saw millions of pounds worth of drugs and cash seized.
Organised crime officers found drugs, cash, and weighing equipment at his house.
£6m in drugs
More than 60kg (132lbs) of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, with a street value of an estimated £6m, and £2.5m in cash was seized in police raids.
Maxwell, of Rhiwbina, Cardiff, admitted conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine and was jailed for eight years for his role.
Assistant Chief Constable Dave Thorne said: "Illegal drugs have no place in our society and we will continue to work together to target those whose criminal activities blight the lives of the communities of southern Wales.
"We are committed to disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups, bringing people before the courts and removing drugs from our streets."