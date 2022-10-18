Cost of living: Cardiff psychotherapist seeks extra job to pay energy bills
"The money that's coming in at the minute is not going to be enough."
Nicki Cockburn is a qualified psychotherapist. With food and energy bills rising, she is thinking of looking for an additional part-time job.
The cost of food and fuel means the cost of living is increasing quickly - now near its fastest rate in 40 years.
Prices in August were 9.9% higher than 12 months ago.
"We have to think. Do we need to put the heating on? Can we just put another jumper on? Are we going to be able to cope?" she said.
The 44-year-old is blind and lives with her mother in Cardiff, she said they take all sorts of measures to make savings.
These include carefully cutting energy use, but Nicki admitted: "Like everyone else, we're struggling."
Measures they have used include batch cooking meals at the beginning of the week and washing clothes at specific times when electricity is cheapest.
Their smart meter has also become an important household appliance to measure energy use.
It is not enough, however. Now Nicki is searching for a part-time job to make sure they can afford gas and electricity bills over the winter and beyond.
Disabled people will be disproportionately impacted by the rising costs of living, the Welsh government has said.
This is often due to lower employment levels and lower incomes, and many disabled people are also reliant on taxis or adapted vehicles.
Nicki said she has now had to give up on many of her hobbies, due to the rise in fuel prices.
"[It's] a bit sad, because I like going into the city to the theatre and stuff, but it's just not worth it because the taxi prices will be so high," she said.
Her job has highlighted the wider impact of the cost of living crisis to her.
As a qualified psychotherapist, she said colleagues noticed patients cancelling appointments as they could not afford to continue.
"We can't put our prices down too low because we've got to eat as well," she explained.
"It's so difficult because we were trained to help people and we want to help people.
"But we've also got bills to pay. We've also got families that we need to look after. So it's just awful."
On Monday, it was announced a scheme to cap all household energy bills for two years will be reviewed in April 2023.
'Calm before the storm'
The chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the most vulnerable would continue to be protected from soaring wholesale energy prices beyond the spring.
But looking ahead to winter, Nicki said she has concerns.
"I don't think it's really hit people yet. So it's kind of like the calm before the storm," she said.
"I don't think we've got the part where it's all kicked off and I think that's what's worrying people.
"When it does, what's going to happen?"