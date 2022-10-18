Bridgend: Tributes paid to cyclist Lucy John after crash
- Published
An "inspirational" triathlete has died after she collided with a car while riding her bike.
A woman, named locally as Lucy John, died after the crash on the A48 near Laleston, Bridgend county, on Sunday.
CrossFit Penybont, the gym where the 35-year-old was a member, said her death would leave a "permanent hole".
South Wales Police said a black Honda Civic was involved in the crash and officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
"I hope through the overwhelming sadness this news brings that we hold tight the memories of Lucy and carry them with us through every workout," said Alex Evans, of CrossFit Penybont.
The gym will hold a minute's silence before classes start in memory of Ms John.
Penybont Triathlon Club posted: "Lucy had all the qualities you could ever hope to have. She was fiercely determined, enthusiastic and was dedicated to every aspect of her life. Family, work, friends, coaching and training.
"We have been inundated with messages relaying people's memories of Lucy and each of them are examples of what a truly incredible, inspirational and helpful person that she was. To say she will be missed is an understatement."
Tondu Wheelers said in a post that Lucy was an "incredible athlete" and a "beautiful soul" as well as an inspiration to all women in the club.
The post added: "It seems cruel and unfair that she has been taken so young, whilst in peak condition.
"Only a couple of weeks ago we shared a few miles together on the Ironman cycle route, before she kicked on and qualified for Kona [Ironman World Championship], which was a feat in itself."