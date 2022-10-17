Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
- Published
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police.
Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire.
They were conducting an abnormal load operation at Junction 22, Pilning Interchange, on Friday, October 14.
The force said officers stopped and "prohibited" the flat-bed lorry after the load was examined.
The police shared pictures on Twitter showing the lorry's load hanging well over the end of the vehicle.
Inspectors said the load weight was too heavy for the vehicle, the paperwork was incorrect, the lorry did not have enough axles on the ground and the driver had deviated from the route in the paperwork.
RPSO @DVSAEnforcement conducted an abnormal loads operation on M4. Officers stopped and examined an abnormal load. Resulted in the vehicle being prohibited. The load weight was 94T and a number of other offences. Check your load @gwentpolice @MarieBiddulph1 @HighwaysEnglan1 pic.twitter.com/FOkes399aL— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) October 16, 2022