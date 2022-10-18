Cardiff council: Legal challenge over Hailey Park sewage station
- Published
Cardiff council has until Friday to respond to a legal challenge about building a sewage pumping station in a popular park.
Llandaff North Residents' Association claim council officials did not follow the proper process when granting planning permission for the development in Hailey Park.
Dwr Cymru said the pumping station was needed to take waste water from the Plasdwr housing development in Radyr.
Cardiff council declined to comment.
"We've been told there are several grounds on which to challenge the council's decision," said Stephanie Wilkins, of Llandaff North Residents' Association.
"It's about the process and the fact that Cardiff council didn't have all the information they required to make that decision."
A spokesman for Cardiff council said: "As the council has been served with a 'letter before action' in connection with possible legal proceedings it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage."