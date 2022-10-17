Cocaine washed up on beach near Aberystwyth worth £42m

Bags on beach
Black bags tied to plastic tubs were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach, near Aberystwyth

Bundles of drugs that washed up on a beach are worth about £42m, police have said.

A large number of black bags tied to plastic tubs were found by passers-by on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, on 1 October.

More bundles were later found and all are thought to contain cocaine.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the haul weighed about 1,200kg and warned the public not to touch any more if it washed up, but to contact the force.

A statement said: "Forensic work continues on the substance found in the bags, but we believe it to be cocaine weighing approximately 1,200kg. This amount would have a wholesale value of approximately £42 million.

"Our investigation continues and we reiterate to the public that if they find anything suspicious on the beaches, the contents shouldn't be touched and police should be contacted immediately."

