Treherbert: Two in hospital after ambulance and car crash
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a rapid response ambulance and a car.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said the incident happened at about 13:25 BST on Bute Street, Treherbert, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
One person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and the other is being treated at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Pontyclun.
No further details have been given about the crash or those injured.