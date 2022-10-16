Old taxis: Denbighshire may let cabs over 12 years old carry on
- Published
Taxis which have been on the road for more than 12 years could be allowed to carry on operating in one Welsh county.
One councillor suggested that a cab with half a million miles on the clock which has been looked after may be in a better state than much newer vehicles.
Now Denbighshire council will consult on the proposal, after members heard new cars lasted longer if maintained.
Its current rules say new-to-fleet cabs can be a maximum five years old and any aged 12 must be taken out of service.
Councillors heard there were no records of any incidents due to a car's age.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Martyn Hogg said: "It could have done 500,000 miles, but if it's been well maintained, it could be... better than a car that's done 50,000 miles but has never had a service."
Mr Hogg asked: "Has there ever been a serious incident because of a car's age?"
'Cars are so much better'
A council official replied: "Not that we know of, but does that mean because the policy's in place that there hasn't been?"
The authority's existing hackney carriage and private hire vehicle policy, setting the existing regulations, was agreed in July 2016.
Councillor Bobby Feeley said: "Cars are so much better than they were many years ago, aren't they?"
The licensing committee authorised officers to instigate a consultation process.
It will look at increasing the maximum age of taxis in use from 12 years, and introduce a strict maintenance regime.
Members also agreed to look into approving vehicles over five years old for new licences during the consultation period and before the matter is due to return to the committee in December.