Liz Truss: Stop whispering about PM, Wales Office minister tells Tories
- Published
A Wales Office minister has apologised for the "all of the problems" and "feeling of instability" caused by the government's mini-budget.
But David TC Davies accused fellow Conservative MPs of "undermining" Prime Minister Liz Truss with anonymous "whispering" to the media.
The Monmouth MP said some didn't accept losing the argument over the party leadership and "want to pick fights".
Ms Truss and new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will hold talks later.
The government has performed a major U-turn over the mini-budget, and Ms Truss fired Mr Hunt's predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, but that has not stopped some Tory MPs from calling for her to resign.
Mr Hunt has also appealed to Tory MPs to get behind Liz Truss, as she battles to restore credibility with backbenchers.
The chancellor told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that "difficult decisions" would be necessary in a fresh budget at the end of this month to restore the UK's economic credibility.
Mr Davies, the parliamentary under-secretary at the Wales Office, told BBC Radio Wales Sunday Supplement that the issues began with the government trying to find ways to pay for an energy price cap to halt rising costs.
"I'm sorry for all of the problems that it's caused," he said.
"I understand that there's a feeling of instability at the moment and people are nervous. I absolutely get that.
"The chancellor has gone partly as a result of that mini-budget and we're going to have to change a few things in order to make sure it continues.
"But my message, actually, as much as anything else, is to other Conservative MPs: it's just let's get on with the job," he said.
"There are millions of people and businesses out there who need that energy guarantee, who need to know that they're going to be able to pay their bills.
'Endless brickbats'
"And it doesn't always help anyone if people start getting involved in unattributed briefings to the press.
"Let's just get behind the government and get on and deliver."
He added: "We want a stable economy and we want to do the right thing for people and businesses in this country.
"And I sometimes think that some of the endless brickbats that are being thrown around aren't terribly helpful."
Asked about the effect on the credibility of the party and his security as an MP, Mr Davies said: "Yes, all these stories do have an impact, and that's why rather than battling it out with anonymous briefings in the press some Conservative MPs - I hope a small minority of them - should just accept we're in a very difficult situation.
"And what we should do is do whatever we can to enable the government to get through this."
Asked if Ms Truss had not delivered stability to the country, Mr Davies said: "You could argue that Liz Truss hasn't done it, but one could also argue that some people in the Conservative Party have done the undermining".
'I don't want the alternative'
Referring to party leadership campaigns, he said that "unfortunately there might be a small number of MPs who can't accept sometimes when they are on the losing side of an argument and want to pick fights.
"I haven't always backed all of the people who've ended up as leaders of the Conservative Party. But I look at it and I say I'm a Conservative and I believe in Conservative values and therefore whoever ends up there I'm going to back them because I don't want the alternative.
"And I think there may be a few of my colleagues who want to dwell on that".
Mr Davies said: "Any briefings I give are on air and on the radio like this. If any of my colleagues feel particularly strongly about something they should go out and say it in person on the radio and the telly and put their name to it.
"What I really find difficult is people who are whispering things to the press and we don't know who they are."