Llanerch bridge: Villagers protest over wait for replacement
About 100 people have attended a protest seeking a replacement for a bridge destroyed during Storm Christoph in January 2021.
Llanerch bridge linked the Denbighshire villages of Trefnant and Tremeirchion until an oak tree fell on it.
Villagers have since faced a round trip diversion of five miles (8km).
Denbighshire council said it "understands local frustrations" but was keeping residents up to date with developments through a newsletter.
Placards read "We mind the gap" and "Build a bridge" as protesters from Tremeirchion shouted over to their counterparts in Trefnant during Saturday's protest.
Local business owner Jane Marsh shut her tea hut due to the bridge collapse as customers from larger communities like St Asaph have been unable to make the journey.
"People here are frustrated," she said. "From January 2021, why we are still in this position?
"It's costing people money in petrol to use shops, the chippy," she said. "Why hasn't this been done?"
The 200-year-old grade II-listed bridge is likely to be replaced by a wider structure with two lanes.
However, this has led to concerns it could see the area become an unofficial bypass for the A55 at nearby St Asaph.
Community councillor Dewi Davies said: "It's approaching two years now and whilst we've been very reassured by the council that they will be rebuilding it subject to finding money, it's been two years and I don't see us much closer."
With her dog Alfie, villager Cath Easton also attended the protest, calling for more to be done to resolve the issue.
"It's taking way too much time, not just for us but for farmers - they're losing money here," she said.
Denbighshire council said it has appointed consultants to look at initial designs and to consider options for how it would be positioned.