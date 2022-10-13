Wales-Poland: Match bans for football fans over flare offences
- Published
Three men have been banned from football games for trying to take flares into the Wales-Poland game last month.
Sebastian Gonicki, 38, of Blackpool; Krzysztof Ilnicki, 40, of Liverpool; and Mateusz Jaroz, 30, of Bridgwater, Somerset, admitted possessing the flares at a sports event.
All the men are originally from Poland.
They were not responsible for the flares and fireworks, which were set off at the match in Cardiff.
Wales lost to Poland 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium on 25 September with flares and a firework set off in the away end.
Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard Gonicki and Ilnicki told police it was their first time at a football match and none of the men knew each other.
Nicholas Evans, prosecuting, said a football banning order was appropriate as there would have been a significant risk of injury if the flare had been used, and the punishment would serve as a deterrent.
John McCarthy, defending, said Gonicki told police he had found the flare on the floor and planned to take it in the stadium where he "might have used it after a few beers".
Mr McCarthy said Gonicki was unaware it was an offence to take flares to football games in the UK and had "been silly."
The court heard taking pyrotechnics into stadiums in Poland is illegal.
Gonicki was given a three year banning order, fined £300 and ordered to pay £205 costs.
Mr McCarthy said Ilnicki told police he found the flare on the floor and put it in his trouser pocket.
Ilnicki said he had "no intention" of using it but knew taking a flare into the ground was wrong.
He received a a three year ban, was fined £346, and ordered to pay £223 costs.
Jaroz, the court was told, was stopped by stewards before entering the stadium and found with a flare.
Mr McCarthy said Jaroz told police he bought the flare from a fan in a pub for £10 and "knew it was wrong."
Mr McCarthy said Jaroz realised it was "foolish" but he was "caught up in the atmosphere".
He was banned for three years, fined £369, and ordered to pay £233 costs.
The men are not allowed within 2,500 metres of a football match from five hours before kick-off until five hours after the final whistle.
They were told not to enter any town on a day when a professional Polish team was playing.
They risk six months in jail if they breach the orders.
Martin Koczur, 28, of Staines, in Surrey but originally from Hungary, admitted the same offence but his case was adjourned so he could find a lawyer.