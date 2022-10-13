Anti-racism training in Wales to boost ethnically diverse teachers
- Published
More needs to be done to attract an ethnically diverse range of teachers, Wales' education minister has said.
Wales is the first UK nation to make the history of Britain's colonial past mandatory in school lessons.
Now new anti-racism training for teachers is being rolled out across the country to support this.
The granddaughter of Wales' first black headteacher said she hopes it will boost the "incredibly low" number of black people entering the profession.
Education Minister, Jeremy Miles said: "I don't think anybody would believe enough has been done up to this point".
"I absolutely accept the challenge that there is much more to do, we have a very clear plan for doing that, that is underway," he said. "Unfortunately it will take some time to do that."
"I've been talking... to some black, Asian and minority ethnic teachers and we're all agreed that there is much more that we can do," he added.
Rachel Clarke, a deputy headteacher and granddaughter of Betty Campbell said her grandmother "would think it's wonderful, and it's great - but that it should have happened a long time ago".
"There are only seven black or brown head teachers in Wales today," Ms Clarke said. "That's not good enough".
New resources are now available to teachers in Wales called, 'diversity and anti-racist professional learning', created by academic, Chantelle Haughton, who was a pupil of Wales' first black headteacher, Betty Campbell MBE.
The Cardiff Metropolitan University lecturer described the training as "ground breaking" but said, "it's really troubling that we're still having this conversation in 2022".
The training was launched at Llanwern High School in Newport, which has its own diversity club and was the first winner of the Betty Campbell MBE award.
Alex, a pupil at the school said racism he has experienced in the past illustrates the importance of the new lessons.
"When I was younger, obviously not being white, some students made nasty comments just for no reason. I just want to raise awareness to young students to make them feel more comfortable in who they are", he said.
"I just want everyone to know they're safe here", he said.
Navid, another pupil at the school said: "When I was growing up, I was being bullied, people making racist comments, calling me the P-word, telling me to go back to my own country. We just want to create a safe environment".
"I believe everyone, in every country, especially a country so diverse as Wales, should be learning about diversity", he said.
Learning about black, Asian and minority ethnic histories and experiences is now a mandatory part of the new curriculum for Wales, which is billed as the biggest reform to Welsh education in decades.
Almost 35,000 people called for racism and the contributions of black, Asian and minority ethnic communities to be taught in schools.
It followed worldwide protests after the death of George Floyd in US police custody in 2020.
The Welsh government also announced a plan to make Wales an anti-racist nation by 2030.
To achieve this Mr Miles said: "Our education system must broaden pupils' understanding and knowledge of the diverse cultures which have built our past and present".