Ashley Williams faces FA improper conduct charge at son's match
- Published
Former Wales football captain Ashley Williams is to contest a Football Association charge of improper conduct during a children's match.
The 38-year-old ex-Swansea defender is accused of confronting an opposition coach during an under-12s game in which his son was playing in Manchester.
He has been charged by Manchester County FA under rule E3, which includes violent or threatening behaviour.
However the player's spokesman claimed Mr Williams was assaulted.
The charge came from a match in the East Manchester Junior Football League last month.
It is understood Mr Williams, a BBC football pundit, has requested a personal hearing at which he will set out his defence.
The spokesman for the former centre-back told the Daily Mail: "Ashley had been assaulted and was defending himself.
"We have 45 witnesses - including people associated with the two teams who were about to use the pitch - who will back up our version of events and we will defend Ashley vigorously."