Tenby school fire: Hall to be used by Manorbier pupils

The emergency services fighting a fire at Manorbier School in Tenby
All staff members and the 32 pupils were unharmed in the fire

School is back in session for pupils at a primary school damaged by fire, but it is not yet known how long repairs will take.

Staff and pupils of Manorbier School in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, were evacuated on Monday after a fire broke out.

The next day all children returned to learning at the nearby Buttyland Caravan Park.

On Monday the school will transfer to the Jameston Community Hall for a longer period of time.

Damian Brown
The smoke from the blaze could be seen from Buttyland Caravan Park, where the children were evacuated

This arrangement will be in place while the damage to the school is fully assessed.

Both the school and Pembrokeshire council have thanked the local community council for their support.

Google
Jameston Community Hall, where the school will be based for an unknown amount of time

The school said the community hall will meet their needs at the current time, with the required length of the temporary arrangement as yet unknown.

More on this story

Related Topics