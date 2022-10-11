Port Talbot: Fly-tipped carpets and boxes left at cemetery
- Published
Black bags, parcel boxes and carpeting were among items illegally dumped at a cemetery.
Mieczyslaw Samselski, 50, of Emroch Street, Goytre near Port Talbot admitted leaving three loads of household waste at the site earlier this year.
He was fined £4,303.12 at Swansea Magistrates' Court for the offence at Goytre Cemetery, Neath Port Talbot.
He also admitted one count of illegally transporting waste.
Following complaints, Neath Port Talbot council enforcement officers found rubbish from householders in Newport and Cardiff at the cemetery.
Those householders had either used Samselski's services previously or responded to removal advertisements on Facebook from an alias of his, Paul Max.
A Facebook page under the name "Paul Madmax" was also found offering waste removal services featuring a van with a logo on its side.
The same van was discovered close to the defendant's home in Goytre and he admitted to council enforcement officers he had dumped the waste found at the cemetery.
He also accepted he did not have a waste carrier licence.