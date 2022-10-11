HMP Parc: Drugs and mental health concerns raised
- Published
Drugs are a "significant threat" and mental health provision is "not good enough" at a south Wales prison.
An inspection of HMP Parc in Bridgend described drugs as a "big challenge", leading to violence and prisoners feeling unsafe.
Mental health support at the prison was described as "not good enough".
However, the Chief Inspector of Prisons noted that the prison "continues to operate successfully" overall.
Parc prison is a category C institution and among the largest in the UK, holding more than 1,600 inmates.
The report, based on an inspection in July, described the prison's leadership as "experienced and impressive" and the overall regime as "better than recently seen in other jails".
The families, veterans and young people units received particular praise for helping prisoners in "creative and imaginative" ways.
However, self harm rates were described as "too high", and inspectors were concerned the mental health needs of prisoners were not being fully met, especially as HMP Parc has a higher-than-average number of inmates with mental health conditions.
The reports said despite "impressive work" to reduce the flow of drugs to the prison, drugs has contributed to levels of violence that were "too high".
A prisoner survey suggested one in five felt unsafe due to violence, while half of prisoners surveyed said it was easy to get hold drugs in the prison - a "significantly worse" figure than in comparable prisons according to inspectors.
Inspectors said that the prison has the "right priorities" but improved methods of creating targets and tracking progress are needed.