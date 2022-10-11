Tenby school fire: Manorbier pupils back to class in caravan park
Pupils of a primary school that was burned down are to set to return to learning at a nearby caravan park.
Staff and pupils of Manorbier School in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, were evacuated on Monday after a fire broke out.
Pembrokeshire council confirmed nobody was harmed in the blaze, but it did destroy large parts of the school.
From Wednesday all children will return to face to face learning at Buttyland Caravan Park, the site they were evacuated to following the blaze.
School staff and education leaders are working to evaluate the situation and work is being undertaken to provide longer term contingency arrangements.
Pembrokeshire council cabinet member Guy Woodham said: "I would like to thank the staff and children for ensuring a safe evacuation in what would have been an upsetting situation.
'Patience and support'
"I would also like to express our gratitude to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response and bringing the fire under control.
"My thanks must also go to the community of Manorbier for their patience and support, including Buttyland Caravan Park for their ongoing assistance."